Mason High School student frustrated by school’s handling of her article on sexual abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mason High School student is speaking out after she says the school refused to publish an article she wrote about sexual assault.

It’s been four months since 17-year-old Madi Merritt wrote about the Netflix documentary “Audrie and Daisy”. It’s a film that focuses on the aftermath of two suspected sexual assaults, that led to bullying and eventually their suicides.

“I wanted to see a change in my community, and specifically the school and my peers’ response to sexual violence,” said Merritt.

She says she’s overheard students talk about abuse and victim blame in her small-town community in Mason.

“It’s definitely more of a problem in smaller communities, where things can be covered up and not talked about. And it’s more difficult to make change where everyone knows everyone,” said Merritt.

That’s why she hoped to have her article published in the school paper and spark a conversation. Instead, Merritt says her school is trying to silence her, censoring what they put in the school paper.

“I never got a direct response as to why it was never published, but I suspect it was because Mason High School has a policy, an unspoken rule that things don’t get published that they view as controversial,” said Merritt.

News 10 reached out to the Mason School District. They are denying her claim saying they were always planning to run the article and were surprised to hear that this is an issue.

That’s despite Merritt and her parent’s repeated attempts to reach out and all the time that has passed since she wrote the article in November.

“I was asking my teacher multiple times, why isn’t this getting published? Is it going to get published? Is there a time we can have a discussion of why it’s not getting published and how it can get published? I just got silence. So I had my parent try to have some sort of discussion with him too. Silence there, too. And then I asked to have a meeting with the principal. And he just basically said, ‘you know, I’m a little... I’m too busy right now for that.’ So, you know, just kind of silence there,” said Merritt. “Basic censorship needs to stop and viewing sexual assault and other topics as controversial as only perpetuating the issue and protecting those who are choosing to inflict harm, instead of victims and survivors who are speaking up.”

Merritt did get the attention of End Violence Against Women International who featured her as a game-changer on their website and shared her article with their more than 60,000 subscribers.

“It feels great to know that, you know, I was right, my message was right,” said Merritt.

She says she’s not done yet.

“I think that there’s definitely more to be done and more that I want to get done, “said Merritt.

Mason’s full statement:

Mason High School’s school newspaper has every intention of publishing Madilyn’s article, which is a review of the documentary “Audrie & Daisy.” Her writing was very well done and we are proud of the stand she has taken on the issue of sexual assault. The teacher stated, “I would never suppress student voice. This is a modern journalism class and student voice is an important part of this class. It truly saddens me that a student feels she wasn’t heard.” The teacher stated the following in an email response to her father on January 26 regarding the story, “I LOVED Madi’s story. It was AMAZING.” After the article was submitted at the end of the first trimester, the teacher asked for opinions from two other high school journalism colleagues on the topic to ‘weigh the appropriateness in a high school setting’ as the audience for the newspaper is students ages 13 to 18. Time was needed to review the graphic nature of the descriptions of sexual assault in which some students may not be comfortable reading in their student newspaper. In the communication with the father, the teacher offered a time to meet and unfortunately, did not hear back regarding a time to meet for further discussion. The student reached out to the principal on March 5 to set up a meeting but did not say what it was in regard to. The principal responded and asked to meet with her this week. Mason High School hopes the student will work with us to publish her story in its entirety

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.