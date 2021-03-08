Advertisement

March is Reading Month and more at Capital Area District Libraries

There’s a lot going on this month at CADL
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -March is Reading Month and at Capital Area District Libraries, you can celebrate the fun by learning more about their free reading activity calendar and their special Dr. Seuss take & make kits. Plus, if you haven’t checked them out yet, find out more about their CADL Tales storytimes on Facebook--and now also available on the WILX Roku app. March is also Women’s History Month, and CADL is celebrating by hosting an Amazing Women Contest, with your chance to win a $50 Visa gift card.

Surveying company under investigation over state contracts

