March is Reading Month and more at Capital Area District Libraries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -March is Reading Month and at Capital Area District Libraries, you can celebrate the fun by learning more about their free reading activity calendar and their special Dr. Seuss take & make kits. Plus, if you haven’t checked them out yet, find out more about their CADL Tales storytimes on Facebook--and now also available on the WILX Roku app. March is also Women’s History Month, and CADL is celebrating by hosting an Amazing Women Contest, with your chance to win a $50 Visa gift card.

