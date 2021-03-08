Lansing City Clerk: Marijuana facilities do not have an unlimited time to open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope gave a warning to Marijuana Operations Applicants who received conditional approval prior to June 2019: They’re on the clock to obtain that license.

In a letter sent to 39 applicants, Swope said that failure to complete the project and receive both a State of Michigan and City of Lansing facility licenses by Sept. 30 could result in the denial of the license by the City of Lansing. The businesses are being encouraged to get their applications out because the licenses have been in extremely high demand. The City caps have been reached for marijuana grow, consumption, provisioning centers, and retail facilities, with only one license remaining for a Microbusiness in Ward 4.

The number of licenses for processor, safety compliance, and secure transportation facilities are not capped.

“We have a limited number of licenses for adult use retail, medical provisioning centers, grows, and Microbusiness within the City,” said Clerk Chris Swope. “These lagging conditionally approved licenses represent lost opportunities for revenue for the city, lost jobs for our residents, and result in a less competitive marketplace for consumers.”

If any of the 39 conditionally approved entities failed to open by the deadline (or provide documentation of extenuating circumstances) the Clerk’s office says they will revoke their conditional approval. Once any appeals are played out, a competitive application window will be opened for any available licenses.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.