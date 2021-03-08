Jackson celebrates women with virtual events and expo

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Chamber’s Women’s Week presented by American 1 Credit Union, March 8 – 12, is a weeklong celebration of difference-making women in Jackson County, recognizing their achievements and contributions to our community. The five-day celebration features a kick-off party & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, the opening of the virtual American 1 Women’s Expo (March 8 – 29), an Economic Luncheon featuring the Athena and Nike Award winners, and daily recognition of women in Business, Health Care, Education, Public Service, and Non-Profits on the Chamber’s website, social media and email blast program.

Additionally, there will be a free Women’s Week Educational Series featuring daily Zoom presentations, panels and forums hosted by some of the areas foremost voices in leadership examining relevant topics of the day significant to women.

Women’s Week commences on Monday, March 8th, which is International Women’s Day, at 11 a.m. with a Community Proclamation and Address from Mayor Derek Dobies and other community leaders and decision makers.

“We are excited to work with the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the contributions that women all over Jackson make to improving our community,” said Mayor Derek Dobies. “Recognizing leading women in our community is one way we can empower the next generation of women to tackle some of the biggest challenges confronting our city.”

The virtual American 1 Women’s Expo presented by The Chamber will go live online (www.JacksonWomensExpo.com) Monday, March 8th at 11:30 a.m. and continue through March 29th.

“American 1 has proudly presented the Jackson Women’s Expo to our community for nearly three decades,” said Martha Fuerstenau, President/CEO of American 1 Credit Union. “A partnership with the Jackson Chamber is a natural fit, and we look forward to seeing how the event continues to evolve.”

The Jackson Chamber encourages all members of our community to submit the names of any difference-making woman in their life and/or in our community, for recognition during Women’s Week presented by American 1 Credit Union. All honorees will share space on the Women’s Week Wall of Fame on the events webpage. In addition, hourly someone form The Wall will get a special shoutout on social media. Simply email Tim Booth, Events and Legislative Affairs Director, at Tim@JacksonChamber.org with the name, occupation, and a brief description of your honoree.

“One of our most important roles as an organization is to encourage collaborations that benefit our entire community.” Said Craig Hatch, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “Women’s Week is a sterling example of collaboration. The Chamber, American 1, and the City’s efforts will make a difference in 2021 and beyond,” he added.

For comprehensive Women’s Week information, including sponsorship packages, Women’s Expo vendor packages, and a daily event schedule, visit www.JacksonChamber.org/Womens-Week, or visit the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

