“It’s been a hell of a 16 days:” Spartans end regular season with win over #2 Wolverines

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sure, the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans on Thursday to capture the outright Big Ten Title.

But the Spartans got the last laugh in a 70-64 win over Michigan to wrap up the regular season.

It was their third win over a top five team in two weeks.

“It’s been a hell of a sixteen days,” said head coach Tom Izzo. “I said it will be a memorable experience if you can do your job, and to win three out of those four games with the schedule we had speaks a lot about the character of our guys.”

“The mental and emotional weight hasn’t been easy to carry,” said Guard Joshua Langford.

Michigan state got help from all sorts of players Sunday; some aggressive plays from Joey Hauser, and Rocket Watts tying his career high of 21.

“Words can’t explain how proud I am of him,” said Langford. “I work with him every day. I’ve seen the work he’s put in. It’s just exciting.”

It was special for Watts with his mom in the stands for the first time in his career in the green and white.

“It was special for me, seeing her in the stands,” he said. “Looking her in her eyes, and seeing tears coming down, it meant a lot to me.”

“Even tough old Rocket was in tears, and those are the kind of moments that make it all worth the job,” said Izzo.

She was part of the largest crowd the Breslin has held this year.

“Seeing everyone in the stands cheering, and the game was going well, it meant a lot,” said Watts.

“It was good to see faces in the stands,” said Forward Aaron Henry. “The green and white, it was just a great day for everybody.”

Henry added another 18 points, but three of Josh Langford’s quiet seven points couldn’t have come at a better time: less than a minute to go.

“I was standing right next to him and told him to shoot it before he caught it,” said Izzo. “It was as picture perfect as you can get. I was looking at the ball and at the rim, and it was in the whole way.”

“My instinct told me to shoot it, so I shot it,” said Langford. “Maybe it did help us win the game, but there are so many things that played a part.”

“It was a good Sunday,” said Henry. “A great Sunday.”

That win solidifies a case for a spot in the NCAA tournament for Michigan State.

For the 23rd straight season, it looks like the Spartans are going dancing.

