Houston officials want to keep face coverings as “mask off” party is planned

(WILX) - Texas officials and health care workers are condemning a “mask off” party planned this week in Houston.

The nightclub Concrete Cowboy has planned the gathering for this Wednesday.

“Having a mask off party in the middle of a city that has every potential variant of the COVID disease spreading is not only irresponsible but deadly,” said State Rep. Ann Johnson

That is the same day Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order lifts public health measures, including the mask mandate.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says this is not the best way to safely reopen the city, especially as at least five COVID-19 variants are rapidly spreading in the area.

“Let me just encourage people to kind of slow down,” said Turner. “Be patient a little bit longer. Let’s make sure we get the vaccines in people’s arms before we open the gates and start acting as if everything is fine.”

Promoters across the country are saying because Texas is fully open and because they cannot hold their events in their states, they are bringing their events to Texas, posing a serious risk.

As of Monday morning, only 7% of Texans are vaccinated, far below the 70% needed to reach herd immunity.

“The reality is, it’s a public health crisis,” said Turner. “It’s a global public health crisis. It’s a pandemic. You can’t ignore the science, the data.”

Concrete Cowboy has since deleted the flier but plans to remain open like many bars in Houston.

