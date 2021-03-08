Governor Whitmer asks Michiganders to turn on porch lights to mark COVID-19 one-year anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist are marking the one-year anniversary of the first cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed in Michigan.

They are honoring the lives lost by asking all Michiganders to turn on the lights outside of their homes on Wednesday, March 10, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“We’ve had a difficult year and lost so many fellow Michiganders, “said Governor Whitmer. “On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I urge everyone to turn on their porch lights for an hour, so that we can remember those we’ve lost and remind ourselves that even in times of darkness, we’re in this together. As we mark this occasion, we also look towards the light at the end of the tunnel. We have three safe, effective vaccines, all miracles of science, that will help protect you, your family, and others from COVID and help us get our country and the economy back to normal.”

“It’s been one year since COVID-19 was found in Michigan, and as a result, this virus has changed almost every aspect of our daily lives, but despite its darkness, we have seen the brightest light shine in the determined resolve of each other during these trying times,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “The simple act of turning on our lights is a way to remember and honor those we have lost and show that we’re all in this together and we will emerge from this crisis, together.”

Here is what the anniversary flyer looks like:

One-year anniversary (WILX)

