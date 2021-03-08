(WILX) - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is putting the first-ever Tweet up for sale, and it is expected to make millions.

The first tweet came out in 2006. In it, Dorsey wrote ‘just setting up my twttr.’

The tweet also comes with Dorsey’s signature. So far, the top bid is $2.5 million from the CEO of Bridge Oracle, Sina Estavi.

The auction is currently underway on Valuables, a digital platform that allows for the buying and selling of tweets autographed by their creators.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have picked up steam in recent months as a popular technology to sell digital art and other musings such as drawings or music. An NFT is a unique digital token that effectively verifies authenticity and ownership. It is encrypted with the artist’s signature on the blockchain, a digital ledger used in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Last month, a collage by digital artist Beeple of 5,000 images captured over the course of 13 years went up for sale using NFT. It was the first purely digital NFT artwork to go on sale in that way.

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

