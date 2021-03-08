Advertisement

First-ever Tweet up for sale

So far, the top bid is $2.5 million.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the...
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace Friday, June 7, 2019 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)(WIBW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is putting the first-ever Tweet up for sale, and it is expected to make millions.

The first tweet came out in 2006. In it, Dorsey wrote ‘just setting up my twttr.’

The tweet also comes with Dorsey’s signature. So far, the top bid is $2.5 million from the CEO of Bridge Oracle, Sina Estavi.

The auction is currently underway on Valuables, a digital platform that allows for the buying and selling of tweets autographed by their creators.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have picked up steam in recent months as a popular technology to sell digital art and other musings such as drawings or music. An NFT is a unique digital token that effectively verifies authenticity and ownership. It is encrypted with the artist’s signature on the blockchain, a digital ledger used in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Last month, a collage by digital artist Beeple of 5,000 images captured over the course of 13 years went up for sale using NFT. It was the first purely digital NFT artwork to go on sale in that way.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police responded to a call of a shooting on North Fairview Avenue Saturday that left...
UPDATE: Lansing Police rule Saturday shooting accidental
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility changes Monday
Surveying company under investigation over state contracts
This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks...
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts
Michigan woman dies a month after 114th birthday

Latest News

The leading illegal types of robocalls in February continued to be those involving car...
February saw the return of robocalls
I-94 project Jackson
Work on I-94 in Jackson starts Monday
3-8-21 A.M. Weather
New Eligibility For COVID-19 Vaccines
New Eligibility For COVID-19 Vaccine