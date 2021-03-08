Advertisement

February saw the return of robocalls

Robocalling is back to pre-pandemic levels, data from spam-blocking service YouMail showed.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Americans got 4.6 billion robocalls last month according to you-mail, a robocall blocking app. YouMail says the data shows robocalling is back to pre-pandemic levels.

Scam calls saw the biggest increase, up 26%. Those were followed by fake alerts and reminders, and payment reminders.

The leading illegal types of robocalls in February continued to be those involving car warranties and health-related scams. There were, respectively, 339 million and 202 million calls regarding those scams last month, YouMail reported.

Experts recommend installing a mobile app that is designed to fight spam to help block these types of calls.

The Federal Trade Commission keeps a comprehensive list of the types of tactics callers may employ, as well as the most common types of scams, to help you protect yourself.

