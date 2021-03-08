Advertisement

Fans Can Attend Opening Day Games In Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Colin Rea throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a...
Chicago Cubs pitcher Colin Rea throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. The Cubs won 9-3. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago’s two major league baseball teams will be allowed to host a limited number of fans starting on opening day. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says capacity for the Cubs at Wrigley Field and the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field will be set at 20%. That translates to as many as 8,122 fans for White Sox home games and 8,274 fans at Wrigley Field. Several teams around the country are making similar announcements.

