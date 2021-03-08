East Lansing Public Schools requiring students to quarantine if they travel for Spring Break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public School students will now have another obstacle to maneuver if they wish to travel for Spring Break in April.

Saturday, March 7, ELPS announced they are requiring students who travel over Spring Break, domestic or international, to quarantine for 10 days upon their return.

The district states the decision was made based on CDC guidelines.

For students who may be participating in state testing or spring sports the week after Spring Break or if the 10-day quarantine poses a child-care or other hardship for families with students currently in person, ELPS says they will offer COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing Sunday, April 11 for in-person ELPS students.

Secondary students who have remote Mondays will get the opportunity to receive a rapid test on Monday, April 12.

There will also be a second strongly-encouraged COVID Antigen Test opportunity 4 – 5 days later that week to account for the incubation period following exposure.

The second opportunity to begin in-person instruction will be the week of April 19.

