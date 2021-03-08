Advertisement

East Lansing Public Schools requiring students to quarantine if they travel for Spring Break

The district states the decision was made based on CDC guidelines
East Lansing Public Schools
East Lansing Public Schools(ELPS)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public School students will now have another obstacle to maneuver if they wish to travel for Spring Break in April.

Saturday, March 7, ELPS announced they are requiring students who travel over Spring Break, domestic or international, to quarantine for 10 days upon their return.

The district states the decision was made based on CDC guidelines.

For students who may be participating in state testing or spring sports the week after Spring Break or if the 10-day quarantine poses a child-care or other hardship for families with students currently in person, ELPS says they will offer COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing Sunday, April 11 for in-person ELPS students.

Secondary students who have remote Mondays will get the opportunity to receive a rapid test on Monday, April 12.

There will also be a second strongly-encouraged COVID Antigen Test opportunity 4 – 5 days later that week to account for the incubation period following exposure.

The second opportunity to begin in-person instruction will be the week of April 19.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police responded to a call of a shooting on North Fairview Avenue Saturday that left...
UPDATE: Lansing Police rule Saturday shooting accidental
58-year-old Springport Township woman placed under arrest on charges of felonious assault
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan nears grim COVID-19 milestone as the state reports 1,289 cases Saturday
Former Michigan Attorney General Frank Kelley has passed away.
Whitmer, Nessel and other leaders release statements on the passing of Frank Kelley

Latest News

Michigan State's Rocket Watts (left) celebrates with Joshua Langford after a three-point shot...
“It’s been a hell of a 16 days:” Spartans end regular season with win over #2 Wolverines
City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing looking for artist to paint mural downtown
Michigan State needs a win to cement tournament appearance
Michigan State defeats No. 2 Michigan in final game of regular season
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility changes Monday