Driver identified in fatal semi-truck accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The driver from the fatal traffic crash on March 4 on I-96 near Williamston Rd has been identified as Aurel Roman, a 64-year-old man from Howell.

On the morning of March 4, a semi-truck hauling wood pallets rolled over on eastbound I-96 at the overpass, catching fire. Michigan State Police said via Twitter that the crash was fatal.

The semi-truck hit the pier of the bridge, which is responsible for holding up the beams. The crash caused the semi-truck to roll over and catch fire. It also caused damage to the beams and substructure underneath the bridge. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-96 between Okemos Rd and M-52 were closed for most of that day.

State records show that the truck involved in the crash was a 2006 Volvo Truck Tractor. State records also indicate this truck was owned by Romspeed Trucking, Inc. out of Detroit, MI., and that the company was owned by Roman.

Crews worked from the morning through 7:50 p.m. that evening to get the highway opened back up. The next day the bridge over where the firey crash occurred was down to one lane, with traffic allowed to cross intermittently, while engineers ensured that it was still stable.

“They had to bore view holes to check the safety to see what kind of damage occurred during the crash,” said MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins.

“The engineers deemed it safe on the other side that is open so again they have some concerns on the other side,” said John Pratt, owner of a nearby auto shop. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s not a huge safety concern for me personally. Driving a semi-truck over it, something that’s heavy would be a little more concerning.”

“It’s definitely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family,“ said Pratt.

The cause of the traffic crash remains under investigation.

