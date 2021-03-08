Direct care worker infection control training now available

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Monday that two new free infection control training videos are now available for direct care workers.

MDHHS encourages all direct care workers who provide services to individuals in their homes or other non-office-based settings to take advantage of this training.

The videos were produced through a partnership with IMPART Alliance in the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University.

MDHHS granted IMPART Alliance $50,000 in COVID Relief Funds to develop an infection control curriculum and to make it widely available.

Training Option One

Infection Control for Direct Care Workers is about one hour long. It is interactive and it provides information on infection control: sources of infection, the chain of infection standard and universal precautions, and personal protective equipment.

Training Option Two

The Infection Control Refresher for Direct Care Workers course is about one hour and is a reference tool for direct care workers. It will look at standard infection control procedures and detailed demonstrations of the proper use of personal protective equipment. Continuing Education Units are available for social workers and nurses.

Both infection control trainings have been reviewed and approved by the State Training Guidelines Workgroup.

How To Access Classes

The infection control classes can be accessed for free through the Improving MI Practices website.

Log in or create a new account, follow the instructions, complete the online form and find and take the class. To find the class, simply type the class name into the search bar, click on the course name, then click on “TAKE THIS COURSE.” Upon course completion, a printable certificate is available.

For more information on the IMPART Alliance, email Impartalliance.org or impart@msu.edu.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.