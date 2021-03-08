Advertisement

Detroit Lions Make Roster Moves

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021
-ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have released linebacker Christian Jones and center Russell Bodine. Detroit also re-signed defensive back Mike Ford on Monday. The Lions signed Jones in 2018 and he had one year left on his contract. He started 42 games over three seasons in Detroit with three sacks and one forced fumble. Jones started 31 games with the Chicago Bears from 2014 through 2017. Ford adds depth in the secondary, where the Lions desperately need it. He played in 31 games, starting seven, the past three years in Detroit.

