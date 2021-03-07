Advertisement

Students donate $5,400 to restock food pantry at NMU

In the year 2019, The Hunger Coalition helped 1,716 people through their community food pantry,...
(KMVT/KSVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - The food pantry for students at Northern Michigan University has been restocked, thanks to $5,400 from about 130 students who donated unused dining dollars.

“It was fun because I received a notification every time students shared their dining dollars, and my phone started lighting up more than I expected,” said Haley Rhoades, assistant dean of students, who oversees the pantry. “The students really impressed us with their generosity.”

The pantry provides free food to students. It was restocked with cereal, salad dressing, granola bars, snack foods and other food items.

NMU’s Dining Services was able to use its purchasing power to get good prices on the food, said dining director Paul Schoonveld.

“The effort raised resources to buy needed products, but it also raised awareness of the pantry, which residence hall students don’t need now but may in the future when they’re living off campus,” Rhoades said.

