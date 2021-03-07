Advertisement

Public comment open for Eagle Harbor improvement plan

Photo courtesy: Keweenaw County Historical Society<br />Pictured: Eagle Harbor Lighthouse
Photo courtesy: Keweenaw County Historical Society<br />Pictured: Eagle Harbor Lighthouse (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The public has the opportunity to give its ideas on the final design concept for improvements at Eagle Harbor State Harbor in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

A 15-day public comment period runs through March 19, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Improving mooring facilities at the harbor in Keweenaw County is in the recommended design concept.

Eagle Harbor is off Lake Superior. It is a designated state harbor of refuge and features three transient and three seasonal broad-side slips with available electric and water utilities.

The harbor also includes public restrooms, showers and a popular boating access site on Lake Superior. Major improvements at the site have been minimal since 1976, the DNR said.

