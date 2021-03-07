Advertisement

Parents, seniors upset over no formal graduation at U-M

Parents and students held a rally Saturday to show their displeasure with the University of Michigan’s decision to forgo a traditional in-person spring graduation in Ann Arbor.(Jack Bassett)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Parents and students held a rally Saturday to show their displeasure with the University of Michigan’s decision to forgo a traditional in-person spring graduation in Ann Arbor.

Some families believe the university is being too conservative and note that other schools are planning to hold in-person ceremonies despite the pandemic.

“It would just be nice to have a little recognition, like, ‘Your year sucked. Thank you for putting up with that,’” senior Claire DiFranco told MLive.com.

U-M is planning to hold graduation in a virtual format with speeches on May 1. The school is also planning a number of in-person experiences, including professional photographs at Michigan Stadium.

U-M said it’s impossible to know what infection and vaccination rates will be in spring and whether state and local limits on gatherings could change.

It’s the second year that a traditional graduation has been canceled at U-M because of the coronavirus.

“I think the students are our leaders and best. Right now, our administration, they’re definitely failing,” said parent Tammy Liss.

