Michigan woman dies a month after 114th birthday

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan woman who was 114 years old has died.

Ellen Goodwill was considered to be Michigan’s oldest resident, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported, citing the Gerontology Research Group, which keeps track of supercentenarians who reach 110.

Goodwill, who lived at Advantage Living Center in Battle Creek, died Tuesday, according to a friend, Sharon Miller. She celebrated a birthday on Feb. 2.

“She’s been a lady of grace, knowledge and has been a blessing to all,” Miller told the Enquirer. “Normally people don’t live past 100, and God had her here for a reason.”

Goodwill was born Ellen Lear in 1907 near Paris, Kentucky. She settled in Battle Creek where her husband, Augustus “Gus” Goodwill, was being treated for injuries from World War II.

Goodwill’s husband died in 1972. The couple had no children.

