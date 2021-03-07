Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State

Michigan State hosts Michigan for the final game of the regular season.
Michigan State needs a win to cement tournament appearance
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No. 2 Michigan basketball (19-2, 14-2) will face Michigan State (14-11, 8-11) at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans will finish the regular season with six games in a span of 13 days, including four games against teams that were ranked in the Top 5 of the Associated Press poll. MSU is coming off a 69-50 loss at Michigan on Thursday, March 4. MSU has won four of its last six games.

The Spartans are a bubble team trying to fight their way into the NCAA tournament. Tom Izzo and his squad have been to the tournament for 22 years in a row and a win against Michigan would help solidify a bid.

1ST HALF:

