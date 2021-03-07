Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility changes Monday

(LLCHD)
By Jace Harper
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday people ages 50 and older with medical conditions will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are other inclusions such as people over 50 with disabilities, caregivers of family members as well as guardians who care for children with special needs.

On March 22nd the eligibility rule will move to anyone over the age of 50 to receive the shot.

East Lansing’s Debra Conine is a new grandmother who will be eligible and is excited to get the vaccine so she can be around her grandbaby more often.

“I feel like it’s moving faster now that we’re getting more access to the vaccine. They need to look out for their family, elder family members and everybody else,” said Conine.

Conine said she understands even after being vaccinated it’s important to continue to wear a mask and stay sanitized as directed by the health department.

Grand Rapid’s Brooke Wollenberg comes to Lansing to take care of her mother. She believes all restrictions should be lifted allowing anybody who wants it to receive it.

“If we want to eradicate this pandemic the vaccine should be open to everyone, especially if they have underlying conditions that are risk factors for them.” said Wollenberg

