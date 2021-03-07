Advertisement

City of East Lansing looking for artist to paint mural downtown

The East Lansing Arts Commission is looking for an artist to create a public mural, but not just any kind of mural.
City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing(City of East Lansing Facebook)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Calling all artists! The East Lansing Arts Commission is looking for an artist to create a public mural. They’re looking for a mural that represents the country’s cultural heritage and diversity, including black, indigenous and people of color, as well as the LQBTQIA+ community.

The location for the mural is downtown East Lansing on the 4th and 5th floors of the Center City Development on Albert Avenue.

Submissions are due no later than 5 p.m. March 30.

