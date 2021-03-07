Advertisement

15 year old Lansing male dead in shooting on N. Fairview

(Associated Press)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 15 year old Lansing male is dead after a shooting on North Fairview Ave Saturday night.

Lansing Police say they responded to a of a shooting inside at a residence on the 600 block of N Fairview. Officers arrived and located a 15 year old, male Lansing resident with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died according to police.

Authorities and crime scene investigators are currently on the scene investigating further, and more information will be made available as it is obtained. Police say preliminary information suggests this was not a random incident and there is no current threat to the public.

Chief Daryl Green stated, “The murder of this young man is disgusting and as a community we all must do a better to prevent violence.”

Anyone with information about the event can contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 483-6847, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

