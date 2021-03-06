Advertisement

Surveying company under investigation over state contracts

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Federal agents are investigating a surveying company that has received millions of dollars in contracts from the Michigan Department of Transportation, a newspaper reported.

State auditors uncovered problems with billings in 2018, but the state has continued to work with Surveying Solutions Inc. of Standish, The Detroit News reported.

“While the investigation continues, MDOT still has contracts with the firm,” department spokesman Jeff Cranson said Friday. “There is due process.”

Records obtained by the News show agents are investigating whether officials at the company submitted phony expenses and gave six-figure, no-show jobs to their wives. Surveying Solutions has worked on more than 150 state projects in recent years worth nearly $30 million.

“As far as these allegations are concerned, if and when they are unsealed, and should they ever be made in a courtroom, that is where we will defend against them,” company attorney Wade Fink said.

Sealed court filings show FBI agents raided company headquarters in 2019 and six other locations, including the owner’s 80-acre estate, the News reported.

Four spouses received bonuses totaling $317,600 in 2017, according to the FBI.

