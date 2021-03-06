Advertisement

Raiders Girls dominate Bath

Portland was dominant from the start
By Kellan Buddy
Mar. 6, 2021
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Red Raiders came into Bath with an 8-2 record, while the Fighting Bees had a 5-3 record themselves.

Portland was dominant from the start, taking a 30-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Ava Gruber and Hannah Schrauben both hit three-pointers to extend the Portland lead to 52-12, which ended up being the final score.

Portland improves to 9-2 before a big matchup with Fowler on Monday. Bath falls to 5-4.

