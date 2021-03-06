Advertisement

Portland boys defeat Ithaca at home

The Raiders take the win 59-41 over the Yellowjackets.
Ithaca Portland
Ithaca Portland(wilx)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - With some games being canceled because of COVID-19, some teams are having to make up for it by playing teams from out of the conference. That was the case tonight for Portland, who hosted the Ithaca Yellowjackets in a non-conference matchup.

The Jackets got on the board first with a nice move from Gibson Marr. He found the lane and dropped one in the basket.

The Raiders were coming right back the other way though when Luke Nobis hit Grant Ruddy and Ruddy put it in to tie things up.

It was the Trent Meyers show in the first. Meyers got to the corner and nailed a three. A few plays later, Meyers got it again from deep. The Raiders won this one 59-41.

Portland will play at Fowler on Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m. Ithaca will travel to Saginaw Valley Lutheran on Tuesday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

