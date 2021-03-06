Advertisement

Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates down Portland St. Patrick

Shamrocks kept it close early
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates took down the Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks 50-34 on Friday.

The Pirates got out to a 5-0 lead, but the Shamrocks hung close in the first quarter.

Eventually, P-W was too much for the Shamrocks, and won. They improve their record to 8-0, while the Shamrocks fall to 1-5.

