Parents, students protest hybrid learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents and students from various parts of Michigan gathered at the Michigan State Capitol to protest hybrid and virtual learning.

Young students up to college aged students held signs and stood with their friends and families.

Different speakers took to the steps to talk about their issues with all schools not allowing in person education 5 days a week.

Elvira Hernandez is a mother from the Grand Ledge School District who’s daughter goes to school in person twice a week, but still doesn’t receive face-to-face instruction.

“She’s still not in school with her teacher. She’s still social distancing and having to wear the mask,” said Hernandez. “Her teammates and her schoolmates are having difficulty breathing. Not having the in person with your teacher, how much are they actually retaining?”

According to the State of Michigan Guidelines for Operating Schools Safely, it’s encouraged for schools to allow as much in-person education as possible.

