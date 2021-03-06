Okemos girls travel to Holt; Rams defeat the Chieftains

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams girls team played host to Okemos.

It started with a great individual effort by Holt’s Claire Groenewald to get the steal and the lay-in. Holt was up by 13.

Another good effort by Holt when Bailey Hosford batted the ball back inbounds off a missed shot, and Janae Tyler was there to clean it up.

Okemos had it now and Jacqueline Semerley found Faith Jungwirth who got that one to go.

The Rams were too scrappy in this one as Tyler got another bucket. The Rams took this one 58-49.

Holt will host another home game next Tuesday, March 9, but with Grand Ledge at 7 p.m. Okemos will travel to Flint Powers Catholic on Saturday, March 6 at 5 p.m.

