Advertisement

Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball

Mason Bulldogs win thriller, P-W Pirates are 8-0
Sports Blitz
Sports Blitz(WILX)
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 4 is in the books for high school basketball here in Mid-Michigan.

Game of the Week: Mason 52, Charlotte 50

BOYS SCORES:

Portland 59, Ithaca 41

Pewamo-Westphalia 50, Portland St. Patrick 34

Laingsburg 57, Dansville 50

Williamston 58, Benton Harbor 53

Bath 60, Fowler 39

Potterville 61, Saranac 46

Leslie 56, Sand Creek 34

GIRLS SCORES:

Portland 52, Bath 12

Dewitt 52, St. Johns 17

Holt 58, Okemos 49

Ithaca 42, Fulton 24

Homer 44, Quincy 28

Jonesville 64, Concord 48

Bronson 49, Union City 15

Adrian Lenawee Christian 59, Jackson Northwest 49

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna vaccine
Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
MDOT crews replace I-96 Williamston Rd freeway guardrail after fatal semi-truck accident
5-week-old Samira Lynn Blackmon is missing from Albion.
Endangered Missing Advisory cancelled, 5-week-old girl found safe.
East Lansing gathering map
East Lansing loosens some restrictions

Latest News

Pewamo-Westphalia Portland St. Patrick
Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates down Portland St. Patrick
Okemos Holt
Okemos girls travel to Holt; Rams defeat the Chieftains
Dansville Vs. Laingsburg
Laingsburg Wolfpack win over Dansville
Portland Bath
Raiders Girls dominate Bath