Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 4 is in the books for high school basketball here in Mid-Michigan.

Game of the Week: Mason 52, Charlotte 50

BOYS SCORES:

Portland 59, Ithaca 41

Pewamo-Westphalia 50, Portland St. Patrick 34

Laingsburg 57, Dansville 50

Williamston 58, Benton Harbor 53

Bath 60, Fowler 39

Potterville 61, Saranac 46

Leslie 56, Sand Creek 34

GIRLS SCORES:

Portland 52, Bath 12

Dewitt 52, St. Johns 17

Holt 58, Okemos 49

Ithaca 42, Fulton 24

Homer 44, Quincy 28

Jonesville 64, Concord 48

Bronson 49, Union City 15

Adrian Lenawee Christian 59, Jackson Northwest 49

