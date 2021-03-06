Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball
Mason Bulldogs win thriller, P-W Pirates are 8-0
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 4 is in the books for high school basketball here in Mid-Michigan.
Game of the Week: Mason 52, Charlotte 50
BOYS SCORES:
Pewamo-Westphalia 50, Portland St. Patrick 34
Williamston 58, Benton Harbor 53
Bath 60, Fowler 39
Potterville 61, Saranac 46
Leslie 56, Sand Creek 34
GIRLS SCORES:
Ithaca 42, Fulton 24
Homer 44, Quincy 28
Jonesville 64, Concord 48
Bronson 49, Union City 15
Adrian Lenawee Christian 59, Jackson Northwest 49
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.