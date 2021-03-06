Advertisement

Michigan nears grim COVID-19 milestone as the state reports 1,289 cases Saturday

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan nears another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, nearly a year after the state reported its first case.

Saturday, March 6, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 56 deaths.

The state now nears 600,000 cases, as state totals climb to 596,054 cases and 15,666 deaths since last March.

The M.D.H.H.S. says 48 of today’s reported deaths were from a Vital Records review.

Total testing has declined recently, with testing averaging 35,260 total tests per day the last five days.

Ingham County has reported 15,708 cases and 275 deaths.

Jackson County reported 9,355 cases and 217 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,748 cases and 148 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,460 cases and 67 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 3,657 cases and 79 deaths.

Michigan also reports 549,881 Michiganders have recovered from COVID-19. This statistic is updated weekly.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna vaccine
Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
MDOT crews replace I-96 Williamston Rd freeway guardrail after fatal semi-truck accident
5-week-old Samira Lynn Blackmon is missing from Albion.
Endangered Missing Advisory cancelled, 5-week-old girl found safe.
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge
This photograph provided by Office of his Holiness the Dalai Lama shows the Tibetan spiritual...
Dalai Lama receives coronavirus vaccine