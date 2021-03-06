Michigan nears grim COVID-19 milestone as the state reports 1,289 cases Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan nears another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, nearly a year after the state reported its first case.

Saturday, March 6, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 56 deaths.

The state now nears 600,000 cases, as state totals climb to 596,054 cases and 15,666 deaths since last March.

The M.D.H.H.S. says 48 of today’s reported deaths were from a Vital Records review.

Total testing has declined recently, with testing averaging 35,260 total tests per day the last five days.

Ingham County has reported 15,708 cases and 275 deaths.

Jackson County reported 9,355 cases and 217 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,748 cases and 148 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,460 cases and 67 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 3,657 cases and 79 deaths.

Michigan also reports 549,881 Michiganders have recovered from COVID-19. This statistic is updated weekly.

