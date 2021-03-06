Advertisement

Michigan Flyer-AirRide to resume service on April 26

Michigan Flyer
Michigan Flyer
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, April 26, Michigan Flyer-AirRide will resume its daily scheduled service between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor, and Detroit Metro Airport. Michigan Flyer-AirRide will operate a new, simplified schedule of 12 roundtrips a day, seven days a week, with each run serving all four locations.

This is all due in part to funding secured through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.

HOW TO PAY

To avoid spreading the coronavirus, drivers will no longer accept cash. Drivers will take credit card payments at the bus and send receipts to passengers by email.

For those boarding in Ann Arbor, you may purchase your tickets with cash inside the Blake Transit Center during posted business hours.

HOW TO MAKE MICHIGAN FLYER RESERVATIONS

Starting on Thursday, April 1, reservations may be booked online at www.MichiganFlyer.com or by phone at (517)333-0400. Prices will remain the same as before operations were suspended. Again, payment must be made by credit card.

CAPACITY RESTRICTIONS

As of now, the capacity of each coach will be limited to 50 percent so passengers are able to seat themselves at a safe distance from one another.

Michigan Flyer and Indian Trails implemented the following steps, among others:

  • All passengers must wear face masks for the duration of their trip
  • Provide hand sanitizer on all buses
  • Limiting the number of passengers per bus
  • Asking passengers to occupy seats as far apart as possible
  • Ventilating buses with fresh rather than recirculated air
  • Providing transparent, protective barriers between drivers and passengers
  • Cleaning and sanitizing buses daily, with special attention to high-touch areas
  • Requiring daily symptom checks of all on-duty employees, and requiring the workforce to abide by a detailed COVID-19 Response Plan

INDIAN TRAILS TRAVEL INFORMATION

People who want to travel can take advantage of two popular bus transportation services operated by Indian Trails are now serving passengers as usual:

  • Indian Trails’ charter buses, which can transport groups from any location in Michigan, Northern Ohio and Northern Indiana to anywhere in the Continental U.S. and Canada
  • Indian Trails’ daily scheduled routes throughout Michigan and into Chicago, Duluth and Milwaukee, with connections to the national Amtrak and Greyhound networks

