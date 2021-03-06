Advertisement

Laingsburg Wolfpack win over Dansville

Laingsburg took a narrow lead into halftime
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg and Dansville went toe-to-toe Friday night in a down to the wire game.

Points from the field were hard to come by in the first half. Many of them came from the free throw line.

Laingsburg took a narrow lead into halftime after Eli Woodruff just missed a three pointer to beat the halftime buzzer.

The second half was just about as even as the first, but Laingsburg gutted things out in the end, winning 57-50.

Dansville loses just their third game of the season and falls to 9-3. Laingsburg improves to 4-2.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna vaccine
Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
MDOT crews replace I-96 Williamston Rd freeway guardrail after fatal semi-truck accident
5-week-old Samira Lynn Blackmon is missing from Albion.
Endangered Missing Advisory cancelled, 5-week-old girl found safe.
East Lansing gathering map
East Lansing loosens some restrictions

Latest News

Sports Blitz
Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball
Pewamo-Westphalia Portland St. Patrick
Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates down Portland St. Patrick
Okemos Holt
Okemos girls travel to Holt; Rams defeat the Chieftains
Portland Bath
Raiders Girls dominate Bath