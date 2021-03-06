Laingsburg Wolfpack win over Dansville

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg and Dansville went toe-to-toe Friday night in a down to the wire game.

Points from the field were hard to come by in the first half. Many of them came from the free throw line.

Laingsburg took a narrow lead into halftime after Eli Woodruff just missed a three pointer to beat the halftime buzzer.

The second half was just about as even as the first, but Laingsburg gutted things out in the end, winning 57-50.

Dansville loses just their third game of the season and falls to 9-3. Laingsburg improves to 4-2.

