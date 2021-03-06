Game of the Week: Mason boys at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - This game was everything you could expect from a CAAC red and white crossover matchup. Mason has gotten the best of Charlotte the last three years and it came down within two with 10 seconds left. Mason was able to hold for the fourth season in a row and defeat the Orioles by a close margin, 52-50.

“You never get disappointed with a win. I thought Charlotte did very well tonight. I thought we were up and down but we did what we had to do,” Mason head coach Lee Chaney said. “I think we were down three or four late and we found a way to win so obviously we’re very happy.”

Although there were moments Mason let up defensively, senior Josh Harrison led the offense with 14 points.

“I feel good but I’m more happy when my teammates are getting me the ball and I’m passing to them,” Harrison said. “My shots were there and I’m always okay with taking shots for the team.”

But it wasn’t just Harrison, it was freshman Luke Marlan too. That duo brought it all together for the Bulldogs with 24 points combined.

“Down the stretch we executed and that’s really all you can ask for I guess,” Marlan said. “Nothing like pinching a game in two minutes and pulling it out, especially being down, it was good to see.”

This one came down to the wire with Charlotte trying to go for three at the buzzer but the luck didn’t go the Orioles way.

“It feels good to get a win,” Harrison said. “We struggled a little bit at the beginning and all-around but honestly getting out with a win and coming back feels really good.”

Mason moves to 6-3 on the season and will travel to Ionia on Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m for its next game. Charlotte falls to 4-6 and will play at St. Johns on Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.