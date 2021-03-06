Advertisement

DeWitt girls travel to St. Johns; now on 3-0 win streak

The Panthers win a blowout 52-17 over the Red Wings.
Dewitt St Johns
Dewitt St Johns(wilx)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt’s girls have only lost three games entering tonight but the combined record of their opponents in those three defeats is 25-1. The Panthers are still a very strong team and traveled to St. John’s tonight to face an old rival.

Coach Bill McCullen has built a powerhouse. Hos team got going early in this one. The Panthers always move the ball so well as they went inside to Karissa Cochran for two.

The lead was double digits as the Red Wings tried to claw back. They used the inside game and Rachel Rozen converted for two.

DeWitt had just too much firepower as Cochran got another bucket. Then later, DeWitt had some great passing inside to Morgan Bethard for a nice bucket.

The Panthers won in a blowout 52-17 and three games a week during the COVID-19 era took a toll on the Red Wings.

DeWitt will travel next to Okemos on Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. St. Johns will welcome in East Lansing on Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna vaccine
Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
MDOT crews replace I-96 Williamston Rd freeway guardrail after fatal semi-truck accident
5-week-old Samira Lynn Blackmon is missing from Albion.
Endangered Missing Advisory cancelled, 5-week-old girl found safe.
East Lansing gathering map
East Lansing loosens some restrictions

Latest News

Sports Blitz
Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball
Pewamo-Westphalia Portland St. Patrick
Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates down Portland St. Patrick
Okemos Holt
Okemos girls travel to Holt; Rams defeat the Chieftains
Dansville Vs. Laingsburg
Laingsburg Wolfpack win over Dansville
Portland Bath
Raiders Girls dominate Bath