DeWitt girls travel to St. Johns; now on 3-0 win streak

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt’s girls have only lost three games entering tonight but the combined record of their opponents in those three defeats is 25-1. The Panthers are still a very strong team and traveled to St. John’s tonight to face an old rival.

Coach Bill McCullen has built a powerhouse. Hos team got going early in this one. The Panthers always move the ball so well as they went inside to Karissa Cochran for two.

The lead was double digits as the Red Wings tried to claw back. They used the inside game and Rachel Rozen converted for two.

DeWitt had just too much firepower as Cochran got another bucket. Then later, DeWitt had some great passing inside to Morgan Bethard for a nice bucket.

The Panthers won in a blowout 52-17 and three games a week during the COVID-19 era took a toll on the Red Wings.

DeWitt will travel next to Okemos on Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. St. Johns will welcome in East Lansing on Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

