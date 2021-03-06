Dana Nessel releases statement on passing of Frank Kelley

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Frank Kelley, a former Michigan Attorney General who served the state for close to four decades, passed away on Friday according to a family spokesperson.

His 37-year term of office, from 1961 to 1999, made him both the youngest (36 years old) and oldest (74 years old) Attorney General in the state’s history. Kelley served five Michigan governors of both political parties.

During his time in office, Kelley, a Democrat, shifted the focus of the Attorney General’s Office to fight on behalf of the public interest, primarily when it came to environmental issues and the protection of consumers.

Michigan’s current Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement on Kelley’s passing:

“It is with a heavy heart that I join you in mourning the passing of former Attorney General Frank Kelley. Mr. Kelley was an extraordinary man, the quintessential public servant, and a legend in his own time. Having served as Michigan’s attorney general for 37 years, he was, on his retirement in 1999, the longest-serving state attorney general in the country, earning the nickname of the ‘Eternal General.’ During those many years of service, he was a beacon to the State, a mentor to many, and a valued advisor to notable public officials. And his energy and genuine passion for public service inspired countless others to likewise dedicate their talents in service to the People of Michigan.

“Mr. Kelley’s accomplishments are legion: He was the first attorney general in the country to establish Consumer Protection, Criminal Fraud, and Environmental Protection divisions; his influence led to the passage of the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act; he was a leading figure in the tobacco settlement that benefitted Michigan and many other states; and he served as the president of the National Association of Attorneys General, a group that honored him by naming its most prestigious award—the Kelley-Wyman Award for outstanding service and national contributions—after him.

“As extraordinary as his accomplishments were, many will best remember Mr. Kelley for his humor, friendship, and humanity. He will be sorely missed.”

Although Tom Miller of Iowa surpassed his record in 2019 as the longest-serving state attorney general in the history of the United States, although Kelley still holds the record for longest continuous tenure as an attorney general.

Kelley had spent the last years of his life living in Haslett and wintering in Naples, FL.

