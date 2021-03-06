AG Nessel warns against vaccine scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders about vaccine scams.

With the vaccine eligibility being altered on Monday, more scamming is expected.

According to Nessel, one of the tactics used by the scammers is asking for personal information like a credit card or social security number.

She said it’s important to note that the shot doesn’t cost a thing.

“This is a service that is provided free from the government. We want as many people as possible to receive the vaccine. To make sure of that, there should be no charge affiliated with it. No matter who you receive it from,” she said.

It’s important to note as well, there’s only three vaccinations approved by the government. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

“When you have people reaching out to you saying there’s this other vaccine. Be careful and be cautious,” she said.

Nessel said if you come across a scammer to contact the Michigan Attorney General’s Office immediately to report it.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.