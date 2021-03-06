58-year-old Springport Township woman placed under arrest on charges of felonious assault

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On March 5, 2021, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Springport Township Police Department responded to the Springport Public Schools for attempted larceny of a backpack and malicious destruction of school property. Upon arrival, officers were told by students that a woman had driven her vehicle on the school ballfields, tearing up the grass, and attempted to steal a backpack.

Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle as they were leaving the school property.

Officials learned through investigating that the suspect had also driven on the school’s football field and track.

According to witnesses on the scene, officers learned that the suspect drove her vehicle around the track in an aggressive manner in the direction of the students. The suspect then used her vehicle to ram through an exterior gate to leave the area.

Officers found the suspect to be in possession of open intoxicants when they stopped the vehicle.

The suspect was identified as a 58-year-old woman from Springport Township.

The woman was placed under arrest and lodged at the Jackson County Jail, where she will await arraignment on charges of Felonious assault with a motor vehicle, Malicious destruction of school property, operating under the influence of drugs, attempted larceny and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.