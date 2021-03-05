Advertisement

WILX Shaheen College Basketball Bracket Challenge
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like basketball? Like money? This is your chance to win a million dollars in the WILX Shaheen Bracket Challenge. It’s simple - Sign up and enter by clicking the link below on Sunday, March 14th and the contest ends just before tip off on Friday March 19th. A perfect bracket gets you a million bucks! (see rules) But don’t worry, if you don’t get that perfect bracket, there are other prizes. Make sure you check out Tim Staudt’s picks along with Ralph Shaheen and others! Good luck and may the best bracket win!

