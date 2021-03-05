Advertisement

WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Natalie Kerwin Reacts To Michigan’s 69-50 Win Over MSU, Sunday’s Rematch & Blake Griffin’s Buyout

Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) is defended by Michigan center Hunter Dickinson,...
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) is defended by Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Natalie Kerwin is back as her always fantastic, incredible self! She and John Gustin dive straight into the breaking news that Blake Griffin is agreeing to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons! How did it get to this point and why are the Pistons okay with paying a player $40-plus million to not be on the court?

After that, the duo gives their day-after reactions to the Michigan State Spartans falling hard on the road to the Michigan Wolverines (5:44). Natalie shares why Sparty might have been flat, if they have a chance Senior Day in East Lansing and if this latest loss impacts their March Madness hopes.

Follow Natalie Kerwin on Twitter or Facebook! Also make sure to check on John Gustin on Twitter and Facebook!

To get episodes as soon as they’re released, click below to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
MDOT crews inspecting I-96 Williamston Rd overpass after fatal semi-truck accident
Moderna vaccine
Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported
Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal
Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal
ALDI will welcome shoppers back to a renovated Lansing store when it reopens Thursday, March...
ALDI to reopen Lansing store March 18
Arrest of MSU Police Captain O'Brien
Video: Arrest of MSU Police Captain charged with OWI, Carrying Concealed Under the Influence

Latest News

MSU moving back to a “more typical” semester in fall
MSU Graduate poses with the spartan on Michigan State University's campus.
MSU plans for “more typical” fall semester
Lansing Police Department
Request to prosecute LPD officers for actions in Baker St incident is denied
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine