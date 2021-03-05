WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Natalie Kerwin Reacts To Michigan’s 69-50 Win Over MSU, Sunday’s Rematch & Blake Griffin’s Buyout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Natalie Kerwin is back as her always fantastic, incredible self! She and John Gustin dive straight into the breaking news that Blake Griffin is agreeing to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons! How did it get to this point and why are the Pistons okay with paying a player $40-plus million to not be on the court?

After that, the duo gives their day-after reactions to the Michigan State Spartans falling hard on the road to the Michigan Wolverines (5:44). Natalie shares why Sparty might have been flat, if they have a chance Senior Day in East Lansing and if this latest loss impacts their March Madness hopes.

