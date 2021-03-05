Advertisement

WHO insisting Europe returns to suppressing virus

The WHO is now insisting countries need to get back to focusing on suppressing the spread of the virus.
France is one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with 116 million cases and 2.5 million...
France is one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with 116 million cases and 2.5 million deaths.(Source: CNN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST
(WILX) - The head of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Europe office says COVID-19 increased by 9% in the region over the last week, snapping a six-week run of declines.

More than a million cases were tallied over the last week and the resurgence was particularly focused in central and eastern Europe.

“Last week, new cases of COVID-19 in Europe rose 9% to just above one million,” said Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director in Europe. “This brought a promising six-week decline in new cases to an end with more than half of all the region seeing increasing numbers of new infections. Nonetheless, over a year into the pandemic, our health systems should not be in this situation.”

