WHO insisting Europe returns to suppressing virus

(WILX) - The head of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Europe office says COVID-19 increased by 9% in the region over the last week, snapping a six-week run of declines.

The WHO is now insisting countries need to get back to focusing on suppressing the spread of the virus.

More than a million cases were tallied over the last week and the resurgence was particularly focused in central and eastern Europe.

“Last week, new cases of COVID-19 in Europe rose 9% to just above one million,” said Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director in Europe. “This brought a promising six-week decline in new cases to an end with more than half of all the region seeing increasing numbers of new infections. Nonetheless, over a year into the pandemic, our health systems should not be in this situation.”

