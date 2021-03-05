Advertisement

“There’s no excuse:” Spartans fall 69-50 at #2 Michigan

Wolverines win outright Big Ten title
Michigan State needs a win to cement tournament appearance
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan state shot 0-9 from the three point line Thursday night.

They haven’t shot that poorly from there since 2013.

It was just another piece in the Spartans’ poor performance Thursday night at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor -- a 69-50 loss to the Wolverines.

The Spartans have been relying on forward Aaron Henry to get some points, but henry had next to no support, scoring just 14 points on 6-15 shooting.

The Spartans were unable to get anything going; Head Coach Tom Izzo says that was thanks in part to the officials; they called 36 fouls called on both teams.

The biggest dagger for Michigan state was a stretch of 7:29 with no scoring.

In that time, the Wolverines scored 13 points and led by as much as 28.

“There’s no excuses for that,” Izzo said. “As it went longer I tried to get some more guys out of there, but we think we know why things went awry, but we’ll keep that between between me and my team, and we’ll go from there.”

The Spartans are already putting that behind them (save for some film). Sunday, those same Wolverines come to town.

