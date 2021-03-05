Advertisement

The MSU-UM hockey game has been cancelled

The decision was agreed to by both teams.
(Michigan State Athletics)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State-Michigan hockey game that had been initially scheduled for Wednesday, March 10 has been canceled. The decision was agreed to by both teams.

After the announcement of the Big Ten Tournament moving to March 14-16, the teams made the decision based on concern for the health and safety of their athletes. The decision was also based on the Big Ten Hockey Tournament being moved up four days.

By cancelling the game both teams will be given a chance to rest up before the tournament. Other teams in the tournament already had similar breaks in their schedules, meaning going into the tournament without one could have arguably put both teams at a disadvantage.

Now, Michigan State will end its regular season schedule by hosting No. 5 Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday at Munn Ice Arena.

