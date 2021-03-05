Advertisement

St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot a woman and two of her young children in a suburban St. Louis home before leaving with their baby, who was later found safe.

Police say the killings happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis County and the suspect was being sought Friday.

Officers discovered a 34-year-old woman, her 13-year-old son and her 6-year-old daughter all fatally shot inside the home where they lived.

Police found that a 1-year-old girl was missing from the home and believe she was taken by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III.

An Amber Alert was issued hours later for the baby, who was found safe with family members just before 5 a.m. Friday. Police are still searching for McCulley.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police have reported that a semi-truck caught on fire on eastbound I-96. The...
MSP: Semi-truck crash was fatal, MDOT crews inspecting overpass
Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal
Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal
ALDI will welcome shoppers back to a renovated Lansing store when it reopens Thursday, March...
ALDI to reopen Lansing store March 18
Arrest of MSU Police Captain O'Brien
Video: Arrest of MSU Police Captain charged with OWI, Carrying Concealed Under the Influence
Emergency order limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 15 people in some parts of East Lansing

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Reports: NY officials altered count of nursing home deaths
Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar will appear in Jackson County District Court for...
Day three of testimony for two suspects in plot to kidnap Whitmer
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Officers maced, trampled: Documents expose depth of Jan. 6 chaos
Joseph Anis King was arraigned in court on one count of bank robbery.
Lansing man arraigned for bank robbery in Gratiot County