Spartans on the road against #2 Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans have two final games to end the season, both against the Michigan Wolverines. Thursday’s game is in Ann Arbor.

The Spartans are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, and a win tonight would give that to them. A win for Michigan, would give them the outright Big Ten Championship.

Live Updates Below:

15:57 1H: Michigan 7, Michigan State 2. The Spartans, just like in their loss to Maryland, are cold to start the game. They gave up the first seven points before Aaron Henry scored for MSU. Malik Hall is already in foul trouble with 2.

11:54 1H: Michigan 11, Michigan State 6. Aaron Henry has scored four of Michigan State’s six points...two courtesy of an emphatic slam dunk play. Both teams have combined for seven turnovers so far.

7:52 1H: Michigan 18, Michigan State 14. Henry has another dunk, and he’s scored six points so far.

3:14 1H: Michigan 30, Michigan State 23. The Spartans started 0-5 from the floor. Since, they’re 10-17. Henry is tied with Eli Brooks with nine points. Michigan is shooting at 60%, which is a big reason they’re up by seven.

HALFTIME: Michigan 39, Michigan State 28. Aaron Henry is given a flagrant for elbowing Franz Wagner after Wagner fouled Henry. MSU gives up their largest deficit.

15:23 2H: Michigan 49, Michigan State 32. Hunter Dickinson has 12 points, as does Aaron Henry. The Spartans are now down by 17. Both teams with nine turnovers.

