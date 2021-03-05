Request to prosecute LPD officers for actions in Baker St incident is denied

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has declined prosecution regarding three warrant requests stemming from Lansing Police Officers responding to a fight on Baker Street. Two days after the incident, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

“While much of the police behavior was concerning in light of our changing societal norms, and historical wrongs, the officers’ actions did not rise to the level of a violation of the criminal law, when reviewed in light of laws and policies in place at the time of this event,” the office said. “We have determined that the evidence does not support proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Officers Rojas, Schafer, and Slobin committed a crime; therefore, we are declining prosecution in all three warrant requests.”

Incident background

The incident in question occurred on Nov. 10, 2020, when Lansing Police Department (LPD) officers responded to the 800 block of Baker Street to investigate reports of a group of people fighting. The 911 callers had reported that several people were fighting in the street, including a person using a baseball bat.

Upon arrival, LPD officers made contact with Johnathon Hardy. After interacting with Hardy, Officer Alex Rojas decided to arrest him for a violation of a City of Lansing ordinance. A physical struggle then ensued between Hardy and Officer Rojas.

Multiple LPD officers arrived on the scene to assist Officer Rojas with the arrest. Officers used closed fist strikes to Hardy’s head and face. Ultimately, officers deployed a TASER to subdue him.

The following week, LPD requested the Michigan State Police (MSP) investigate officers Alex Rojas, Morgan Schafer, and Alec Slobin for their actions during Hardy’s arrest.

On Jan. 5, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office (ICPO) began a review of the MSP investigation to determine if any criminal charges against the officers are appropriate. ICPO examined multiple materials, including:

Officer Rojas’ statement

Photos of Hardy’s injuries taken at Sparrow Hospital

Photos of Officer Rojas’ injuries taken at Sparrow Hospital

Surveillance video from McNamara Party Store

Surveillance video from the City of Lansing camera at the corner of Baker and Lyons streets

In-car camera video from LPD officers at the scene

Bodycam videos from LPD officers at the scene

The examination by the prosecutor’s office stated Hardy, carrying a backpack and plastic Wiffle Ball bat, met a small group of people outside the McNamara Party Store. After a conversation with the group became heated members of the group got in a white SUV and Hardy followed.

While Hardy and one of the men in the vehicle got into a physical fight, a woman in the car got out, picked up Hardy’s backpack, and returned to the car. Hardy went back to the party store and picked up the Wiffle Ball bat, waving it at the group.

The woman who had previously grabbed Hardy’s backpack went inside the party store, retrieved a metal baseball bat, and chased after Hardy until both were no longer in view of the camera.

The party store surveillance video showed a shirtless man from the group get in the SUV and drive at Hardy, who jumped out of the path of the vehicle to avoid injury.

When Officer Rojas arrived, his body-worn camera (BWC) recorded an individual from the white SUV point toward Hardy and say, “He started this.” When Officer Rojas attempted to get his attention, Hardy responded, “don’t play with me,” leaned toward Officer Rojas with clenched fists, then turned and walked away. While Officer Rojas was questioning a store employee, Hardy returned and engaged Officer Rojas again.

Hardy stepped toward Officer Rojas while yelling “ain’t (explative) happen!” Officer Rojas pushed Hardy and instructed him to stay back, leading the two to exchange words. At this point, Officer Melinda Hutchings arrived on the scene. Hardy again walked away but told Officer Rojas, “If you can get me in that car, good luck.”

In response, Officer Rojas instructed Hardy to leave. The two exchanged a few more comments before Officer Rojas said, “we got a call there was someone out here fighting and you are out here in the street and you just threw that Wiffle bat.” Hardy asked Officer Rojas if he had witnessed what happened previously. Officer Rojas responded, “I am asking you what’s going on?” and Hardy yelled back, “Shut up cop.”

Officer Rojas reported that it was after this remark that he decided to arrest Hardy for loud and boisterous conduct, which is prohibited under the City of Lansing ordinances.

With the assistance of Officer Hutchings, Officer Rojas pushed Hardy against the party store wall. Hardy attempted to break free but officers were able to hold him while waiting for backup. Hardy repeated several times that he did nothing wrong and after about two minutes, broke free of Officer Hutchings’ grip and grabbed Officer Rojas from behind.

Hardy pushed Officer Rojas up against the wall several times asking, “How does it feel…?” While his arms were wrapped around Officer Rojas’s torso, Hardy began to squeeze hard enough that the officer had difficulty breathing.

Officers Christie Chiles and Morgan Schafer arrived to assist and Officer Chiles deployed her TASER at Hardy, to minimal effect. Hardy continued to struggle as he and the officers fell to the ground. While on the ground, Office Schafer delivered approximately ten strikes to Hardy’s head while the others attempted to him. When it appeared that Schafer’s strikes were ineffective, Officer Rojas delivered additional strikes to the head and face. Officer Rojas reported he did this because Hardy attempted to grab the TASER originally used by Officer Chiles.

Officers Alec Slobin, Aaron Bush, and Sgt. Corey Campbell arrived while the group was still on the ground. Sgt. Campbell attempted to get Hardy’s left arm behind him for handcuffing. While Sgt. Campbell held his arm, Officer Slobin struck Hardy once in the face with a closed fist. Officer Slobin reported he did this to distract Hardy while Sgt. Campbell attempted to gain control of his arm. This strike failed to distract him so Officer Slobin delivered a second strike that stunned Hardy long enough to allow the other officers to secure both arms behind his back. Officers transported Hardy to Sparrow hospital for medical evaluation after being handcuffed.

Review by Prosecutor’s Office

On Jan. 5, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office received warrant requests for Officer Rojas, Officer Schafer, and Officer Slobin and reviewed the submitted materials to determine if a crime was committed and whether charges would be pursued.

To determine whether or not a crime has been committed, the ultimate question is if “an officer’s use of force exceeded that which was reasonably necessary to make the arrest.”

“To make that determination, the United States Supreme Court has noted, the question is whether the officers’ actions are ‘objectively reasonable’ in light of the facts and circumstances confronting them, without regard to their underlying intent or motivation,” said the Prosecutor’s Office. “As Mr. Hardy increased his level of resistance, the officers were legally allowed to use corresponding levels of physical control to respond.”

