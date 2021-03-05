Advertisement

Rehab Available for COVID Long Haulers

20% of hospital patients require some form of rehabilitation after COVID, to help them fully recover.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After recovering from COVID-19, lingering symptoms leave survivors struggling to get back to their former selves. Leaving the hospital is just the beginning for those that struggle with the disease.

The next step in recovery is rehabilitation. The type of rehab relies on a number of factors including how long they were hospitalized, their age, and any preexisting conditions they may have.

The timing and the process of this rehab are critical.

Statewide, patients have been heading to the DMC Rehabilitation Institution of Michigan to take part in their COVID-19 Rehab Recovery Program.

”We deal mainly with making sure they get back to their function, at least get them back close to their function before they had the COVID,” said Rhoda Astronomo, Senior Physical Therapist, DMC.

DMC focuses on a number of areas to help get patients back to their normal selves, including physical, speech, and occupational therapies. Breathing techniques, posture training, and strategies on conserving energy are all aimed at increasing a patient’s endurance.

Another lingering symptom that therapists work through are mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

“They’re not sure, maybe it’s just going to get better maybe, you know I don’t need any help with this I know I can just go through it but as we’ve seen with the longer this prevails, the longer they not seek any help, then the depression sets in more anxiety and it’s just more detrimental to the patients in the long run,” said Astronomo.

Neuropsychology is built into the rehab program based on the patient’s needs. And while everyone with COVID-19 has a different recovery process, some physical symptoms are common across the board.

“Pneumonias we’re seeing, long term effects of that shortness of breath, weakness and a lot of these are a long road to recovery,” said Dr. Paul Entler, VP of Quality and Performance Improvement for Sparrow Health.

Locally, Sparrow Health Center says it has been adapting its approach to COVID-19 rehab, tailoring its programs as hospital discharges become more common.

Dr. Entler says moving forward, the vaccine will help lessen the burden the disease brings with it.

But for now, survivors and their therapists are taking it one day, and one step, at a time.

