Okemos High School students in ‘ACTION’

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School students have turned one of their after-school programs into a successful YouTube channel called ACTION. It once stood for “all connecting to improve our neighborhoods.”

Pre-pandemic action would allow students to give back to the community by visiting soup kitchens, senior care centers, and more. But since the start of the school year, ACTION now stands for “all connecting to inspire online” and their main goal is to get high school students to help the community virtually.

“ACTION serves as the main way for us to connect high school students with organizations within the community,” ACTION President, Taerin Kim said.

“Through our YouTube channel, we’ve been able to watch each other’s videos learn about their talents and interests,” Treasurer of ACTION, Edona Prenaj said.

“The most meaningful responses we got was from the elementary school teachers asking if they could use our videos in their classrooms,” Kim said.

ACTION has focused on providing interactive videos to other schools in their district, one being Bennet Woods Elementary School.

“I think it’s so great for our young learners to see how our older students are handling things and not only that, but just see that there is a way to still stay connected even when we are virtual,” Bennet Woods Elementary Librarian Michelle Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said the videos have been so helpful to her students, they’ve made videos to teach kids how to draw, how to throw a frisbee, how to create music videos, and more.

“It’s been inspiring for me as well to see my classmates come together and look for new ways to help the community,” Kim said.

And it’s something they get to do on a weekly basis.

“They have opportunities every week for a new challenge of some sort whether writing a letter for a senior citizen, writing healthcare workers, shoveling snow,” ACTION Club Advisor Rachel Freeman-Baldwin said.

The students say this has not just been helpful for the community, but for the high school students as well.

“Our members have this responsibility where they are trying to do good and trying to put positive energy in such negative times,” Prenaj said. “We have a better understanding of who we are and who we are as a community and how big of an impact this has on people.”

