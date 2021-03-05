Advertisement

MSU Hockey Game Vs. Michigan Canceled

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s regular season final home hockey game in East Lansing March 10th against Michigan has been canceled. The decision was made by mutual agreement between both schools. Thus MSU will finish with 26 regular season games instead of 28. The teams will have next week to prepare for the three day Big Ten single elimination tournament which will be played at Notre Dame, March 14-16. Michigan State is hosting Wisconsin for two games this week end entering play with a 7-15-2 season record.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
MDOT crews inspecting I-96 Williamston Rd overpass after fatal semi-truck accident
Moderna vaccine
Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported
ALDI will welcome shoppers back to a renovated Lansing store when it reopens Thursday, March...
ALDI to reopen Lansing store March 18
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
East Lansing gathering map
Emergency order limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 15 people in parts of East Lansing

Latest News

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Brett Gardner watch from the dugout during the ninth...
Boone Soon To Return To Yankees
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates with Alex Bregman (2) after both scored on Tucker's...
Covid Issues Big For The Houston Astros
Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula, left, controls the puck against defenseman Brent...
Blackhawks Lose Star Seabrook
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges...
Griffin Done With Pistons