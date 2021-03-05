MSU Hockey Game Vs. Michigan Canceled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s regular season final home hockey game in East Lansing March 10th against Michigan has been canceled. The decision was made by mutual agreement between both schools. Thus MSU will finish with 26 regular season games instead of 28. The teams will have next week to prepare for the three day Big Ten single elimination tournament which will be played at Notre Dame, March 14-16. Michigan State is hosting Wisconsin for two games this week end entering play with a 7-15-2 season record.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.