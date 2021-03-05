Advertisement

MSU Hockey game March 10th against Michigan canceled

The decision is based on the health and safety of the student-athletes involved and is directly correlated to the Big Ten Hockey Tournament being moved up four days
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an...
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an unknown game.(Michigan State Athletics)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - The Michigan State-Michigan hockey game originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 10 has been canceled upon mutual agreement by both institutions. 

With the Big Ten Tournament moving to March 14-16, the decision is based on the health and safety of the student-athletes involved and is directly correlated to the Big Ten Hockey Tournament being moved up four days.

The cancellation of the game allows both programs a similar opportunity for rest and preparation prior to the tournament as all other competing institutions, all of which end their regular season schedules on March 6. 

Michigan State will end its regular season schedule by hosting No. 5 Wisconsin on Friday (4 p.m.) and Saturday (2:30 p.m. – BTN) at Munn Ice Arena.

