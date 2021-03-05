MSP: Endangered Missing Advisory for 5-week-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 5-week-old Samira Lynn Blackmon missing from Albion.

Jakayla Shibrea Atchison failed to comply with a court order to surrender to Child Protective Services.

Atchison was last seen Thursday night.

Atchison and Blackmon are believed to be driving a silver 2021 Toyota Camry with registration OH/HRU5869. Blackmon is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on where Atchison and Blackmon might be, call 911 or the Albion Department of Public Safety at (269)-781-0912.

